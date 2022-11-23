Short-term rentals show decline in bookings for this winter

Demand for short-term rentals over the winter months of December-February nationwide is 57% less than in 2019 and down 9% on 2021 based on the number of bookings made so far according to data from the company AirDNA, which records the course of short-term rentals.

In Athens alone, there is a 70% increase from last year for December, but for January 2023 there is an 88% shortfall compared to January 2022, data show.

However, these figures are provisional and may not reflect the final picture, given that many bookings may be made much closer to visitors’ traveling dates, changing the landscape significantly.