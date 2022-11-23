ATHEX: Stock market has strength and resilience

The Greek stock market continued on its upward march for another session on Wednesday, displaying consistency and resilience to external pressures once again. The benchmark remained above 900 points for another day as November starts drawing to a close with significant window-dressing profits for those who choose to close their books for the year.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 906.40 points, adding 0.70% to Tuesday’s 900.07 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.69%, to end up at 2,202.85 points.

The banks index grew 1.25%, as Alpha earned 2.86% and National grabbed 2.81%, while Eurobank dropped 0.65% and Piraeus eased 0.21%.

Viohalco jumped 3.67%, Quest Holdings rose 2.21%, Coca-Cola HBC collected 1.86% and Terna Energy improved 1.64%, as Sarantis conceded 2.91% and Public Power Corporation parted with 1.18%.

In total 55 stocks posted gains, 36 recorded losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 65.5 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €56.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 3.14%, to 81.23 points.