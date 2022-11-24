ATHEX: Seven-month high for local stock index

The benchmark of the Greek stock market soared to a new seven-month high on Thursday as a late rally with selective moves and the quite satisfactory trading volume despite the US holiday gave Athinon Avenue the springboard for more gains in what is about to prove one of this year’s best months. Much of the day’s momentum was thanks to Public Power Corporation, which is proving particularly volatile.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 919.78 points, adding 1.48% to Wednesday’s 906.40 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.77%, to end up at 2,241.93 points.

The banks index jumped 2.74%, on Alpha fetching 3.85%, Eurobank rising 3.54%, Piraeus grabbing 2.35% and National earning 0.78%. PPC soared 5.81%, Sarantis augmented 3.49% and Motor Oil advanced 2.82%, while Lamda Development gave up 0.60% and Piraeus Port Authority conceded 0.49%.

In total 64 stocks collected gains, 36 suffered losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 54.1 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €65.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 2.07%, to 82.91 points.