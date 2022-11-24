ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Seven-month high for local stock index

ATHEX: Seven-month high for local stock index

The benchmark of the Greek stock market soared to a new seven-month high on Thursday as a late rally with selective moves and the quite satisfactory trading volume despite the US holiday gave Athinon Avenue the springboard for more gains in what is about to prove one of this year’s best months. Much of the day’s momentum was thanks to Public Power Corporation, which is proving particularly volatile.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 919.78 points, adding 1.48% to Wednesday’s 906.40 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.77%, to end up at 2,241.93 points.

The banks index jumped 2.74%, on Alpha fetching 3.85%, Eurobank rising 3.54%, Piraeus grabbing 2.35% and National earning 0.78%. PPC soared 5.81%, Sarantis augmented 3.49% and Motor Oil advanced 2.82%, while Lamda Development gave up 0.60% and Piraeus Port Authority conceded 0.49%.

In total 64 stocks collected gains, 36 suffered losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 54.1 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €65.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 2.07%, to 82.91 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Stock market has strength and resilience
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock market has strength and resilience

ATHEX: Bourse index back on top of 900 points
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse index back on top of 900 points

ATHEX: Athinon Ave shakes off global jitters
STOCKS

ATHEX: Athinon Ave shakes off global jitters

ATHEX: Moderate rise at end of losing week
STOCKS

ATHEX: Moderate rise at end of losing week

ATHEX: Benchmark slips further below 900 points
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark slips further below 900 points

ATHEX: Local bourse is not spared profit taking
STOCKS

ATHEX: Local bourse is not spared profit taking