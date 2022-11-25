Street markets, thrift stores are thriving

Secondhand items and shopping for clothes, shoes and linens at street markets are consumers’ solution to the rising cost of living. Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) data show that in the third quarter of 2022 these two branches of retail trade showed the greatest increase in sales compared to the same period of 2021.

ELSTAT figures revealed that the retail trade of secondhand goods at stores recorded 53.3% growth in turnover on an annual basis and the retail trade of textile products, clothing and footwear at open-air stalls and markets posted an increase of 43.7%.

In total, in the year to end-September, the retail trade of textile products, clothing and footwear at open-air stalls and markets posted turnover of 6.25 million euros, compared to turnover of €5.33 million in the nine months of 2021. Turnover in this sector may actually be even greater, given that no receipts are issued for many transactions. Especially in the third quarter of 2022 the turnover was €2.81 million, compared to €1.95 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Retail trade of secondhand goods at stores posted turnover of €4.88 million in Q3.