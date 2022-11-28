ECONOMY ENERGY

Power consumption declines

Subsidies to continue in December, as the government pledges to keep supporting consumers

Power consumption declines
[AP]

The government announced on Friday it will spend another 435 million euros next month to support households and companies facing extremely high electricity rates, but data show Greeks are increasingly saving on energy consumption with tangible results.

For a fourth consecutive month in October, according to grid operator ADMIE’s monthly energy report, the total demand for electricity decreased by 9.52% compared to October 2021. This follows a 3.27% drop in demand in September, 13.17% in August and 11.78% in July. In October the reduction exceeded 300 gigawatt-hours, as from 3,971 GWh last year, this year the demand was 3,604 GWh.

The largest decrease came from the distribution network to which households and small and medium enterprises are connected, which came to 8.7%. 

In the large energy-intensive industries that are high-voltage consumers the drop reached 5.4% and according to industry circles it was basically due to mining company LARCO.

In October, the plunge in domestic electricity production was even greater, reaching 22.9%, resulting in a significant part of demand being covered by imports, which were up 30.74% compared to October 2021. That was due to the higher electricity prices in the Greek market compared to neighboring markets, despite the high participation of renewables, which reached a percentage of 41.3%. Natural gas production fell by 58.2% and lignite production by 23.3%.

The mild weather conditions contributed to the decrease in demand. Going into winter, however, electricity hikes for households who consume up to 500 kilowatt-hours will be 90% covered by the subsidy of 22.1 euro cents per KWh, to the level of 14-17.7 cents/KWh and for customers of companies that provide consistency discounts between 7.7 and 9.9 cents/KWh.

The December subsidies were announced on Friday by the minister of environment and energy, Kostas Skrekas, and they total €435 million, of which €282 million is for household bills.

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Electricity subsidies in December to come to 435 mln euros
ECONOMY

Electricity subsidies in December to come to 435 mln euros

Greece to expand area of hydrocarbon exploration south of Crete
ECONOMY

Greece to expand area of hydrocarbon exploration south of Crete

Record heating oil applications
FINANCE

Record heating oil applications

Russia’s Gazprom to ship third batch of gas to Greece, Kommersant reports
ECONOMY

Russia’s Gazprom to ship third batch of gas to Greece, Kommersant reports

PPC set to return to profitability next year
ECONOMY

PPC set to return to profitability next year

ENEL energy group unveils strategic plan for Greece
ECONOMY

ENEL energy group unveils strategic plan for Greece