Georgiadis lauds household basket

The “household basket” measure of lower-priced staple goods launched by the Greek government in early November to cushion the impact of inflation has proven beneficial to consumers, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Thursday.

“Stable prices in an environment with an inflation rate of about 10% is already a very significant contribution,” he told journalists during a visit to a store of one of the supermarket chains participating in the initiative in central Athens. [Xinhua]