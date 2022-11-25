ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse rises over 3% in the week

Friday’s minor slide in stock prices at Athinon Avenue did little to stain a remarkable week at the Greek bourse that has put the benchmark safely above the 900-point mark with prospects for further growth in the three sessions left till the end of the month. The week’s last session was dominated by selective profit-taking, while the mid-cap index avoided a decline altogether.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 917.64 points, shedding 0.23% from Thursday’s 919.78 points. On a weekly basis it expanded 3.12%, to swing to growth since the start of the year (up 2.72% since January 1).

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.38%, to end at 2,233.43 points, though mid-caps edged up 0.01%.

The banks index slid 0.99%, as National fell 1.29%, Eurobank lost 11.17% and Alpha was down 1.14%.

Viohalco grew 2.68%, while OPAP conceded 1.83%.

In total 44 stocks showed gains, 57 sustained losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 46.8 million euros, down from Thursday’s €54.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 2.42%, to close at 84.92 points.

