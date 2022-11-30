Crete turning into regional telecom hub

The vital, both geographically and strategically, position of Crete on the international routes of cable data transmission systems is confirmed by the expansion of the cooperation between Grid Telecom, a subsidiary of power grid operator ADMIE, and Lamda Hellix, a subsidiary of Digital Realty.

The new agreement on Crete intends to coordinate their investments aimed at developing the island into a telecommunications hub between Europe, Africa and Asia.

The two companies have launched investments concerning intercontinental, regional and national submarine cable systems that will end up in Crete. Lamda Hellix recently announced the development of the first neutral data center called HER1 in Iraklio, which will be able to host these cable systems and allow interconnection between them, as well as with other telecommunications systems.

Notably, data cables are currently routed from north to south and also from east to west in the region, and the vast majority of them pass through Greek territory. The development of new data centers in Greece, in addition to those of Lamda Hellix, Microsoft, Amazon and Google, is considered necessary.