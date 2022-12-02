‘Household basket’ measure has knock-on effect

The “household basket” measure is also helping to restrain the prices of products that are not in the basket, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis said during his visit on Thursday to the supermarket chains My Market and Kritikos. The minister referred to a drop in inflation, stating that it had been running at 12% in the summer but was now 9%. “Our aim is for this initiative to cover all Greek consumers. I am very happy because good things have happened. The first is that for a fifth consecutive week, prices are dropping in many products and in the total value of the basket, but also that prices remain stable in many products at a time when the inflation rate is 9%. In some products the prices are dropping steadily from week to week,” Georgiadis said.

