ECONOMY

‘Household basket’ measure has knock-on effect

‘Household basket’ measure has knock-on effect

The “household basket” measure is also helping to restrain the prices of products that are not in the basket, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis said during his visit on Thursday to the supermarket chains My Market and Kritikos. The minister referred to a drop in inflation, stating that it had been running at 12% in the summer but was now 9%. “Our aim is for this initiative to cover all Greek consumers. I am very happy because good things have happened. The first is that for a fifth consecutive week, prices are dropping in many products and in the total value of the basket, but also that prices remain stable in many products at a time when the inflation rate is 9%. In some products the prices are dropping steadily from week to week,” Georgiadis said. 

Inflation Retail

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Georgiadis lauds household basket
ECONOMY

Georgiadis lauds household basket

‘Household basket’ to start in Cyprus, too
ECONOMY

‘Household basket’ to start in Cyprus, too

Ministry seeks to improve household basket measure
ECONOMY

Ministry seeks to improve household basket measure

Four in 10 consumers buying ‘household basket’ products
ECONOMY

Four in 10 consumers buying ‘household basket’ products

Amendment on ‘household basket’ to be tabled in parliament
ECONOMY

Amendment on ‘household basket’ to be tabled in parliament

‘Household basket’ launched
RETAIL MARKET

‘Household basket’ launched