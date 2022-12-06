ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Bank stock drop leaves index unfazed

The Greek stock market braved the decline of bank stocks for one more day to see its benchmark notch up minor gains on Tuesday, even though mid-caps and the majority of stocks ended up in the red. 

The rebound of non-banking blue chips sufficed to keep the main index above the 900-point level for another day in the face of losses for most fellow eurozone bourses.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 904.09 points, adding 0.09% to Monday’s 903.25 points. 

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded less than 0.01% to end up at 2,191.15 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.69%.

The banks index declined 1.28%, as Alpha sank 2.70% and Eurobank fell 1.66%. National stayed put and Piraeus grew 0.31%. 

Among the other blue chips, Terna Energy collected 2.95% and Jumbo earned 2.43%.

In total 39 stocks obtained gains, 54 endured losses and 28 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 66.4 million euros, down from Monday’s €76.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.46% to close at 88.52 points. 

Stocks

