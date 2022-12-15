ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks drop on ECB rates and US data

The European Central Bank’s mindset behind Thursday’s interest rate hike and the unexpected drop in US retail sales in November inflicted losses on most eurozone bourses, with Greece’s being no exception. The benchmark lost most of the ground it had earned on the two previous days, with banks predictably leading the way south.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 917.10 points, shedding 0.71% from Wednesday’s 923.63 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.73% to end at 2,226.42 points.

The banks index conceded 1.18%, with Alpha falling 2.42%, Piraeus dropping 1.25%, Eurobank down 0.82% and National easing 0.32%.

Sarantis sank 2.99%, Viohalco gave up 2.92%, Coca-Cola HBC parted with 2.14%, Jumbo was down 1.69% and Quest Holdings lost 1.48%, just as Terna Energy increased 1%.

In total 39 collected gains, 61 suffered losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 56.8 million euros, just up on Wednesday’s €56.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.24% to close at 87.91 points. 

Stocks

