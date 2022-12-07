ATHEX: Credit stocks show some recovery

Coming off three sessions of losses, bank stocks at the Greek bourse reacted with a rebound on Wednesday, as the local market shook off the unexpectedly mediocre gross domestic product figures for the third quarter of the year in Greece. Mid-caps found it hard to keep up with blue chips, which almost monopolized turnover at Athinon Avenue.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 910.29 points, adding 0.69% to Tuesday’s 904.09 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.67% to end up at 2,205.86 points.

The banks index advanced 1.25%, as Piraeus jumped 3.09%, Alpha collected 2.47% and Eurobank earned 1.29%, while National conceded 0.84%. ADMIE Holdings soared 4.35%, HelleniQ Energy climbed 4.30%, Aegean Airlines was up 3.61% and Sarantis rose 1.82%, as Quest Holdings sank 2.17% and Viohalco gave up 1.46%.

In total 56 stocks posted gains, 45 reported losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 82.7 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €66.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.36% to close at 88.20 points.