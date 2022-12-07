ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Credit stocks show some recovery

ATHEX: Credit stocks show some recovery

Coming off three sessions of losses, bank stocks at the Greek bourse reacted with a rebound on Wednesday, as the local market shook off the unexpectedly mediocre gross domestic product figures for the third quarter of the year in Greece. Mid-caps found it hard to keep up with blue chips, which almost monopolized turnover at Athinon Avenue.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 910.29 points, adding 0.69% to Tuesday’s 904.09 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.67% to end up at 2,205.86 points.

The banks index advanced 1.25%, as Piraeus jumped 3.09%, Alpha collected 2.47% and Eurobank earned 1.29%, while National conceded 0.84%. ADMIE Holdings soared 4.35%, HelleniQ Energy climbed 4.30%, Aegean Airlines was up 3.61% and Sarantis rose 1.82%, as Quest Holdings sank 2.17% and Viohalco gave up 1.46%.

In total 56 stocks posted gains, 45 reported losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 82.7 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €66.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.36% to close at 88.20 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Bank stock drop leaves index unfazed
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bank stock drop leaves index unfazed

ATHEX: Non-banking blue chips offset drop
STOCKS

ATHEX: Non-banking blue chips offset drop

ATHEX: Benchmark sheds 2% on profit taking
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark sheds 2% on profit taking

ATHEX: Notable gains at beginning of December
STOCKS

ATHEX: Notable gains at beginning of December

ATHEX: Index posts 4.35% rise in November
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index posts 4.35% rise in November

ATHEX: Late rally helps index gain ground
STOCKS

ATHEX: Late rally helps index gain ground