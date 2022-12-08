ATHEX: Benchmark registers more gains

Greek stocks maintained their growth course for another day on Thursday, though this time banks were not the protagonists – that role fell to other blue chips, especially power companies, as well as the majority of mid-caps. More interest is expected to flow into Athinon Avenue thanks to the roadshow taking place in New York on Friday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 915.40 points, adding 0.56% to Wednesday’s 910.29 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.58% to end up at 2,218.59 points.

The banks index improved only 0.30%, as Eurobank earned 0.98%, Alpha fetched 0.85% and Piraeus grabbed 0.80%, while National contracted 1.34%.

ADMIE Holdings collected 3.16%, Public Power Corporation collected 2.28%, Sarantis augmented 2.09% and Quest Holdings improved 1.44%, just as Lamda Development parted with 0.62%.

In total 52 stocks notched up gains, 43 sustained losses and 33 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 55.1 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €82.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.35% to close at 88.51 points.