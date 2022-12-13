ATHEX: Benchmark recaptures 920 points

Greek stocks swung from losses to gains over the course of the day on Tuesday as the improved inflation data in the US, showing a deceleration for the second month in a row, led to the recovery of most eurozone bourses. Despite the drop in Greek utilities, banks led the benchmark to growth with the rising stocks being almost twice as many as the losing ones.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 920.53 points, adding 0.83% to Monday’s 912.94 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.86% to end up at 2,230.25 points.

The banks index improved 1.20%, as Piraeus grabbed 2.49%, Alpha earned 1.85%, National fetched 1.20% and Eurobank collected 0.19%.

Sarantis jumped 4%, Mytilineos augmented 3.02%, Quest Holdings climbed 2% and HelleniQ Energy rose 1.47%, while Terna Energy parted with 1%.

In total 62 stocks posted gains, 32 reported losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 61.3 million euros, up from Monday’s €37.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.09% to close at 89.59 points.