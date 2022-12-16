ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks limit losses at end of week

The Greek bourse managed to contain its high losses early in the session on Friday, but could not avert closing the week in the red. Concerns were evident about the course of action the European Central Bank has taken, with no end in sight yet for interest rate hikes. Containing losses to a third of their maximum volume during the day bodes well for the benchmark ahead of next week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 911.85 points, shedding 0.57% from Thursday’s 917.10 points. On a weekly basis it conceded 0.45%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.72% to end at 2,210.36 points, and the banks index dropped 0.85%.

Lamda Development jumped 3.95%, Viohalco collected 3.51% and Quest Holdings grabbed 2.80%, as Motor Oil sank 3.01%, Athens Water (EYDAP) parted with 2.53% and ADMIE Holdings gave up 2.05%.

In total 40 posted gains, 59 sustained losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 86 million euros, up from Thursday’s €56.8 million. 

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.25% to close at 88.13 points.

