ATHEX: Recovery for stock market index

Much as stock markets across Europe are entering a festive lull, with many traders having closed their books for the year, the Greek bourse regained its upward momentum on Monday, albeit on reduced turnover. The credit sector led the way with notable growth, while mid-caps went the other way, mainly on the decline of Cenergy Holdings.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 916.48 points, adding 0.51% to Friday’s 911.85 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.71% to end up at 2,226.07 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.25%.

Τhe banks index grew 1.23%, as Eurobank rose 1.57%, National earned 1.43%, Piraeus grabbed 0.99% and Alpha collected 0.73%. 

Among the rest of the blue chips, Viohalco dropped 2.78% and Quest Holdings parted with 2.30%, as Motor Oil augmented 2.33% and EYDAP advanced 1.98%.

In total 53 moved up, 36 headed south and 25 stayed put.

Turnover was the lowest of the last week, amounted to 37.5 million euros, down from last Friday’s €86 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.19% to close at 88.30 points. 

