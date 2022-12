Greece’s November joblessness down 2.77% on last year

Registered unemployment in Greece totaled 1,061,419 in November, up 12.66% from October (942,164) and down 2.77% compared with November 2021, the Public Employment Service (DYPA) said in a report on Tuesday.

More specifically, the number of registered unemployed seeking a job was 1,055,979 in November, of whom 535,308 (50.69%) were long-term unemployed.

Men accounted for 380,499 (36.03%) of registered unemployment and women 675,480 (63.97%).

The number of registered unemployed not seeking a job was 5,440 in November, of whom 1,952 were men and 3,488 women.

The number of people receiving unemployment benefits amounted to 147,113 in November.