Emergency financial aid platform closes on Thursday

The emergency financial support platform for the allowance of 250 euros to long-term unemployed opened on Tuesday at 5 p.m. and will remain open until Thursday at 11.59 p.m.

The aid payment will be completed on Friday.

The beneficiaries are the long-term unemployed who meet all the following conditions: They were registered as unemployed for more than 12 and up to 24 months on November 30; they are not entitled to any other benefit, allowance, aid or support, the minimum guaranteed income, the financial benefits granted to people with disabilities or the child benefit; and they met the income criteria of the heating allowance 2021, during the tax year 2021 – i.e. up to €14,000 for singles, €20,000 for married persons plus €3,000 for each child, or €23,000 for a single-parent family plus €3,000 per child.