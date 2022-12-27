Salary raise plans for the public sector

The government is planning nominal increases in the salaries of civil servants after 14 years, so from January 1, 2024 public sector worker can expect to see their salaries increased.

The redesign of the new civil servants’ salary system has already begun and the first announcements-consultations are expected to take place in March 2023, with the aim of the final draft law going to Parliament for a vote in September of the same year.

According to a top source from the Finance Ministry, the sum for the additional salary of civil servants has been calculated in the amount of 500 million euros. The relevant amount has been included in the medium-term plan of 2024, and it has already been approved by the eurozone institutions.

The €500 million sum will be distributed in the following years as well, the same source notes, pointing out that the reform of the civil servants’ payroll means the salaries of the low-paid will increase.

At the same time, additional benefits will be included for those holding a number of positions of responsibility.