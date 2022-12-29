ECONOMY FINANCE

More e-vehicle cash in Cyprus

The budget for subsidizing the purchase of electric vehicles and withdrawing old cars, motorbikes, mopeds and bicycles in Cyprus is over 10 million euros, Minister of Transport, Communications and Works Yiannis Karousos said on Wednesday.

In Larnaca Karousos announced the second phase of the subsidies program for electric vehicles and the withdrawal of old ones, with the grant amounting to €10.16 million for 2,518 cases of all kinds of vehicles.

He added that “there are 17 categories for electric vehicles with the subsidy starting at €10,000, while the subsidy for the withdrawal program is €7,500.”

The minister explained that the difference between this program and the previous one is that, regarding the electric vehicles, there will be no priority order and people do not need to rush to submit applications, since in the event that those interested exceed the number of available subsidies, there will be a draw.

“In order to apply, those interested in buying an electric vehicle will need to provide a certificate from a vehicle seller that they have been informed of the price of the car,” he added. 

