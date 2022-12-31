Kalambaka hotel to go under the hammer

One of the best-known hotels in Kalambaka, in the region of Thessaly, which is in the four-star category, is going to be auctioned on January 11.

It is a classic luxury city hotel, with 98 rooms and 174 beds, located in the center of the town.

It consists of three interlinked buildings, which were built in different periods between 1987 and 2009.

The complex has been developed in four adjacent plots with a total area of 1,859 square meters and has facades on three streets in the center of Kalambaka.

It consists of a basement that includes the auxiliary areas of the hotel, a ground floor with common areas, living areas, restaurant-bars, as well as four floors of rooms.

The total area of the building is 4,763.64 sq.m.

The hotel will be auctioned with AEDADP Special Financial Solutions acting as an expediter and Danos, a BNP Paribas Real Estate alliance member, responsible for promoting the process, with a starting price of 3.28 million euros.