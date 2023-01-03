Winter sales to start next week

Winter sales will begin on Monday, January 9 and will run until February 28, the Association of Retail Enterprises (SELPE) has announced.

It also said that on the first Sunday of the winter sales, on January 15, commercial stores will have the option of operating from 11 a.m. to 8.p.m.

“During the winter sales, retail businesses will offer a wide range of products at very low prices, with respect, excellent service and respect to the consumers,” SELPE underlined.

Meanwhile, according to government regulations, shops will also be open this year on the following Sundays: April 9, July 16, December 24 and December 31.