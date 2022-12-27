ECONOMY

IT and telecoms face looming shortage of specialists

Greece’s information technology could face a shortage of up to 76,000 professionals by 2030, according to the Federation of Hellenic Information Technology & Communications Enterprises (SEPE).

According to a survey prepared by SEPE and consultants Deloitte and presented at last week’s Digital Economy Forum 2022, the sector, which currently employs 160,000 will need another 120,000-140,000 qualified employees to help the Greek economy keep up with its digital transformation needs and remain competitive.

This contrasts with an expected 64,000-68,000 graduates in the period 2023-2030, making for a shortage of 52,000-76,000 in the extreme scenarios.

Among the current 160,000 IT and telecom specialists, 64% are employed in sector companies, 23% in other sectors, while 9% work in the public sector and 4% are independent professionals, according to the survey.

