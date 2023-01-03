ATHEX: Healthy rise for bourse to 8-month high

Energy stocks led the Greek stock market’s benchmark to new eight-month highs on Tuesday. The Athens bourse confirmed the upward trajectory of the last couple of weeks with a session that saw better turnover and a wider variety of options for traders to implement purchases.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) General Index closed at 943.82 points, the highest since April 21, adding 0.82% to Monday’s 936.16 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1% to end at 2,288.20 points.

The banks index advanced 0.70%, as Eurobank earned 0.93%, Piraeus improved 0.80%, National fetched 0.74% and Alpha collected 0.34%. Among the other blue chips, Public Power Corporation rose 4.04%, Motor Oil augmented 3.02%, Ellaktor grew 2.93%, Sarantis climbed 2.28%, OPAP landed 2.20%, Piraeus Port moved up 1.87% and Helleniq Energy grabbed 1.72%.

In total 62 stocks boasted gains, 45 posted losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 50.5 million euros, up from Monday’s €18.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.36% to 90.30 points.