Housing costs eat into large part of incomes

The issue of housing remains critical for more than a third of households in Greece, which are obliged to spend more than 40% of their disposable income on covering expenses related to the property in which they live (e.g. utility bills, rent or mortgage payments).

The latest Eurostat report, which concerns 2020, reveals that Greece is still a European Union laggard, as 33.3% of households fall into the category of excessively burdened in terms of housing costs as they spend more than 40% of their income on covering them.

The EU average is only 7.8% and Bulgaria is a distant second with just 14.4%.

