Golden Visa program outpaces European rivals in January-June

Greece’s Golden Visa became the leading residency-for-investment program in Europe by the relative demand growth in the first half of the year, according to data collected by Tranio.

Its survey showed that Europe’s top programs by demand growth were the Greek Golden Visa (inquiries increased by 127% compared to January-June 2021), the golden passports of Turkey (+24%), Malta (+18%) and Montenegro (+12%), as well as Italy’s residence-by-investment program (+11%).

The overseas property broker also found that Golden Visas and passports have significantly contributed to the recovery of Europe’s property market after the pandemic.