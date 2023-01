Greek Water Airports announced on Wednesday it has applied for the creation of a water aerodrome at Agia Galini in the prefecture of Rethymno in southern Crete.

It also said that the Port Fund of Hania has submitted an application for the creation of a water aerodrome at the port of Kissamos, selecting Greek Water Airports as the contractor.

An extensive network of seaplanes is expected to begin operating this coming summer, not least in Crete.