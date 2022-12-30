Chinese tourism is reopening

Signs are growing that the Chinese market will open up for visitors to travel to Greece faster than many previously expected. One such sign is the start of a second weekly direct flight from China, between Athens and Shanghai.

Air China’s new route will add to that from Beijing, while air travel experts are talking about plans for more flights and new routes after March. The motive of developments is the relaxation of restrictive measures against the pandemic that the Chinese authorities announced will apply as of January 8.

The Shanghai-Athens route was ready for launch on June 17, 2020 by Chinese company Juneyao Air. The plan had been agreed with Athens International Airport since November 2019, but the pandemic halted it.

It now seems that Juneyao’s plan has not been abandoned and it may be added to the air carriers that connect the two countries, say sources with knowledge of the matter.

Of course, it is equally important that direct routes from China to Europe are starting to multiply, as a large part of Chinese travelers entering Greece often come via connections from other European countries.

Travel arrivals from China exceeded 200,000 passengers for the first time in 2019. During the record growth period 2014-2019, the Chinese market grew by 166% in Athens, outperforming Athens International Airport’s overall incoming passenger traffic (up by 104%).

The successful upgrade to direct service from Beijing with Air China in 2017 boosted traffic between China and Greece and doubled the market in just two years.

According to China’s ambassador to Greece, Xiao Junzheng, with the gradual relaxation of China’s pandemic prevention and control policy, it was decided to abolish the mandatory quarantine upon entering China on January 8. This is important because it affects Chinese people returning to their country.

For now, Athens is directly connected by a weekly Air China flight from Beijing every Wednesday and another from Shanghai every Thursday.