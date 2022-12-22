ECONOMY TRANSPORT

Aegean to develop extensive hangar at Athens Airport

[Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

Aegean Airlines will develop its own hangar at the Athens International Airport in three buildings, covering an area of 85,000 square meters, the carrier announced on Wednesday.

It will include a center for aircraft maintenance services, flight simulators and crew training.

For this purpose, the airline is investing, in a time horizon of five to seven years, 140 million euros with the aim of covering ‘a very large deficit of air transport services in the country,’ as Aegean Chairman Eftychis Vassilakis told a press conference.

‘This project will place Aegean and the Athens airport in the global chart of international air transport services,’ said the airline’s head. 

