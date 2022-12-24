Wizz Air links Athens with Bucharest, Tel Aviv and Tirana

Wizz Air UK announced this week three new ultra-low-fare routes from Athens to Bucharest in Romania, Tel Aviv in Israel and Tirana in Albania.

The inaugural flights commenced from Athens International Airport on December 2 with the launch of a new route to the Romanian capital, Bucharest.

Wizz Air continued to grow its network from Athens with the launch of two other new routes to Tel Aviv and Tirana on December 12.

Tickets are available now on wizzair.com or via the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from 19.99 euros.

Together with the new flights, Wizz Air now offers 12 destinations in 11 countries from Athens International Airport to its passengers and is further expanding its presence in Greece, where it has been serving customers since the year it started its operation back in 2004.