ATHEX: Stocks edge further up for a fourth day

The benchmark at Athinon Avenue registered yet another eight-month high on Wednesday, as traders appear willing to test the waters around 950 points, while daily turnover is also picking up pace. This was the fourth straight day of stock growth and the eighth session of gains for the main index in the last 11, extending the upward trend of the last couple of months. Any cashing in on recent gains on Thursday, ahead of the Friday holiday, should not change the overall picture.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) General Index closed at 946.10 points, adding 0.24% to Tuesday’s 943.82 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.11% to end up at 2,290.69 points.

The banks index grew 1.60% on Eurobank fetching 1.85%, Alpha earning 1.70%, Piraeus advancing 1.62% and National collecting 1.15%. Viohalco jumped 4.66% and ElvalHalcor augmented 4.12%, as Jumbo eased 2.01%.

In total 51 stocks obtained gains, 44 recorded losses and 28 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 56.2 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €50.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.40% to close at 90.66 points.