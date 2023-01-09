ECONOMY ECONOMY

Demand key to construction in 2023

Demand key to construction in 2023

An unpredictable year has begun for the real estate market, as countervailing forces from the supply and demand side collide.

Will the interest rate hike and the steep rise in the prices of building materials slow down construction? Or will the upward trend continue due to demand for property from abroad or from Greek depositors who will see the value of their savings gnawed away by high inflation?

Construction costs, which remained essentially stable from 2015 to 2020, have already increased by more than 20%, while the price rally has not stopped. Interest rates were also fixed until mid-2022. However, within the first quarter of 2023 there are two new hikes expected that will bring the cost of mortgages even above the 5% level, for both fixed or floating rates.

If building a square meter of housing now requires more than 1,500 euros – which means that together with the value of the land and the contract profit the cost of that newly built square meter may exceed €3,000 – the purchase of a 100-sq.m. flat may require equity of €100,000 and monthly tranches of €1,000-1,100 for 30 years.

The question is whether there is demand enough to absorb the supply at these prices. The answer will determine the course of construction in the coming period.

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Physical retail bouncing back
ECONOMY

Physical retail bouncing back

Hiring prospects seen improving in Q1
ECONOMY

Hiring prospects seen improving in Q1

Inflation slowed down to 7.6% in December, per Eurostat
ECONOMY

Inflation slowed down to 7.6% in December, per Eurostat

Staikouras states Greece will outperform Europe in 2023
ECONOMY

Staikouras states Greece will outperform Europe in 2023

December inflation expected below 8%
ECONOMY

December inflation expected below 8%

Projects worth over €10.5 billion submitted for RRF funding in 2022
ECONOMY

Projects worth over €10.5 billion submitted for RRF funding in 2022