Plan for four projects in spa tourism

The business plan in the concession contract for an area of approximately 400,000 square meters at Kamena Vourla in central Greece, which currently hosts the Galini hotel, provides for the operation of two new hotels and an additional thermal spring.

In addition to the specific property at the spa town, state asset fund TAIPED has or is about to put up for grabs a property with the thermal spring of Thermopylae Baths and another property of the Kamena Vourla campsite (Koniavitis). A special public property development plan is also maturing for the property that includes the thermal spring of Ypati. These are areas totaling 3 square kilometers with certified and recognized thermal springs.

Meanwhile, the TAIPED board decided on Thursday the utilization with a 40-year lease of the 400,000-sq.m. Kamena Vourla Baths asset by the joint venture of Galini Hotel Tourism and Commercial Enterprises (of the Mitsis group), with Staritem Investments.

The contractor will pay a one-off consideration of 1.05 million euros plus annual rent of €380,000. The contract provides for investments in property upgrading the consortium must make within four years.