Prodea invests in luxury hotel on Milos

Prodea Investments has made its second investment in the Cyclades, in collaboration with the Invel group.

The listed company completed the acquisition of the White Coast Pool Suites hotel, a five-star luxury unit in Milos.

Prodea’s participation in the investment amounts to 49% and that of Invel (through the Invel Eudora Fund) to 51%, while the total price is estimated around 15 million euros.

At the same time, a significant investment is planned for the expansion of the unit near the iconic Sarakiniko beach, as another 100 suites are expected to be added to the existing 30 (each complete with a private pool) at various stages.