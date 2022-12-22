ECONOMY

New deadline for MyThermansi heating subsidy

The electronic platform MyThermansi for the submission of applications for a heating benefit reopened on Wednesday after the deadline was extended, giving additional households the opportunity to apply.

The platform will now accept applications up until the new deadline of January 13.

A total of 1.146 million applications were submitted up until the original cut-off point on December 9, out of a potential 1.3 million eligible recipients.

According to a decision published in the Government Gazette on Tuesday, the amendment was made because of a need to give a benefit to specific categories of consumers heating their homes with diesel oil, kerosene, natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, wood, biomass and district heating.

Finance Energy

