Bid coming from Portugal for Attiki Odos concession

Portugal’s highway operator is planning to place a bid for Attiki Odos in the upcoming tender in a joint venture with Greece’s Intrakat.

Brisa Auto-Estradas de Portugal (BAE) has chosen Greece to take the first step in its current European expansion cycle because it believes this country now has an ever-improving reputation, political stability, satisfactory regulatory framework and strong growth momentum compared to the rest of the continent.

This is what its Chief Economic Officer Antonio Pires de Lima, an economist and former finance minister, told Kathimerini when he was in Athens last week ahead of the 25-year concession tender. 

