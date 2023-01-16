Delta to launch direct flight season on March 11

The first direct flight from the US for the 2023 season will be by Delta Airlines and will arrive at Athens International Airport on March 11, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias told state broadcaster ERT on Saturday.

Kikilias explained that Delta stopped its direct flights to Athens as late as last week, signaling the extension of the tourism season into winter.

The minister also called on the tourism sector to be ready to receive visitors by March 1, and noted that the greatest challenge Greece will face in terms of arrivals is the number of airplane slots at airports. Demand, he explained, will stretch into the night.