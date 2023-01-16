ECONOMY TOURISM

Delta to launch direct flight season on March 11

Delta to launch direct flight season on March 11
[File photo]

The first direct flight from the US for the 2023 season will be by Delta Airlines and will arrive at Athens International Airport on March 11, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias told state broadcaster ERT on Saturday.

Kikilias explained that Delta stopped its direct flights to Athens as late as last week, signaling the extension of the tourism season into winter.

The minister also called on the tourism sector to be ready to receive visitors by March 1, and noted that the greatest challenge Greece will face in terms of arrivals is the number of airplane slots at airports. Demand, he explained, will stretch into the night.

Tourism Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens Airport aspires to see more Chinese arrivals
ECONOMY

Athens Airport aspires to see more Chinese arrivals

Athens airport flying higher
TRANSPORT

Athens airport flying higher

Regional airports’ record year
TOURISM

Regional airports’ record year

Chinese tourism is reopening
TOURISM

Chinese tourism is reopening

Wizz Air links Athens with Bucharest, Tel Aviv and Tirana
ECONOMY

Wizz Air links Athens with Bucharest, Tel Aviv and Tirana

Record passenger figures at 14 regional airports
TRANSPORT

Record passenger figures at 14 regional airports