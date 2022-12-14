Record passenger figures at 14 regional airports

Passenger traffic at the 14 regional airports managed by Fraport Greece posted an all-time high in the January-November period. A total of 30.5 million passengers used the 14 airports in those 11 months, up 3.6% from the same period in record year 2019, Fraport data showed.

The airports of Aktio (up 23.6%) and Santorini (up 19.7%) posted the biggest growth in passenger figures in January-November compared to the last year before the pandemic.

They were followed in growth terms by the airports of Skiathos (14.6%) and pictured Corfu (14.5%).

Thessaloniki’s Makedonia Airport, however, posted a 14.5% decline.