ECONOMY

Crete second to top destination setting trends in niche tourism

[Shutterstock]

Crete is among the top 10 destinations that in 2023 will set the trends in adventure, nature and wellness tourism around the world, according to the Spanish magazine Hosteltur, which cited the findings of a recent survey conducted by Mabrian Technologies, a Spanish travel intelligence services provider.

For this research, Mabrian analyzed the global evolution of tourist interests and the facts that affect a tourist destination, based on millions of spontaneous interactions of travelers on the TripAdvisor platform.

The Greek island occupies second place, behind Bali, Indonesia, and above Portugal’s Algarve.

“Crete broke all tourism records in 2022, despite the absence of Russian tourists, who are one of its main markets, and despite the fact that it is mainly a summer destination,” Mabrian noted.

