PM to attend WEF in Davos on Thursday, Friday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is departing on Wednesday for Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Thursday and Friday, his press office announced.

Mitsotakis will have a full agenda of meetings on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, mostly with investors and businessmen. Among others, he will meet with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, representatives of the Singaporean investment fund GIC, which has invested in Sani Resort, as well as Philipp Hildebrand, Vice Chairman of BlackRock.

He will be accompanied by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras who will participate in forum and meet with executives of large companies and investment banks, such as Visa, Cisco and Goldman Sachs. He will also meet with the Finance Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, and give a speech at the Greek House Davos, on the topic of “Economic policy in times of multi-level crises.”