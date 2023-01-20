Register for imported used cars

The Transport Ministry has created an online database for imported used vehicles through a register of such vehicles in an effort to stop the phenomena of violations detected during customs clearance.

Many unsuspecting drivers have not only bought a car that has done far more kilometers than the odometer shows, but may also be facing fines and prosecution by the state for nonpayment of value-added tax and registration fees.

At the same time, a number of fraudsters import vehicles and present forged documents to avoid customs clearance costs.

The tax authorities have found tax evasion in a large percentage of such vehicles on which checks are carried out to see whether VAT has been paid. Between April 1 and December 31, 2021, it emerged that for 34.2% of the imported used vehicles that were checked, the VAT due had not been paid, while the average fine charged per vehicle, according to last year’s announcement, was €6,011.

As market professionals report, these phenomena are quite common, at a time when many consumers are turning to the used vehicle market as new cars are now more expensive and often delivered at a long delay. On average there are delays of six to seven months in the delivery of new cars, while there are also cases in the Greek market of popular brands that have been delayed up to a year.

With the ministry’s new digital platform that went live on Monday, used vehicle importers have to post documents related to the vehicle’s import and circulation. These documents concern the certificates of conformity, technical inspection reports abroad submitted for registration to the Greek registration authority, registration certificates from customs, as well as information on the vehicle category, make, engine size, fuel type, date of first registration abroad, vehicle arrival declaration number etc.

Thus, all the import and first registration data of used vehicles will be kept on the platform, enabling the competent bodies to gain access to them and carry out verifications.