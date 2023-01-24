ECONOMY

Travel receipts up 68.5% in Jan-Nov

Travel receipts up 68.5% in Jan-Nov
[Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

The balance of travel services in November 2022 showed a surplus of 180 million euros, up from a surplus of €154.8 million in November 2021, the Bank of Greece said in a report on Monday.

In November 2022 travel receipts rose by 15.9% to €314 million, up from €271 million in November 2021, while travel payments also increased by 15.4% (November 2022: €134 million; November 2021: €116.2 million).

The rise in travel receipts was thanks to a 44.7% increase in inbound traveler flows, as average expenditure per trip declined by 21.8%.

Net travel receipts offset 4.7% of the goods deficit and contributed 55.4% in total net services receipts.

In the January-November 2022 period, the balance of travel services showed a surplus of €15.6 billion, up from a surplus of €9.3 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Travel receipts rose by €7.06 billion, or 68.5%, to €17.4 billion, while travel payments also increased by €759.6 million, or 76%, to €1.76 billion.

Tourism Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM sees Greece’s 2023 tourism takings at €18 bln
ECONOMY

PM sees Greece’s 2023 tourism takings at €18 bln

PM expects 2022 tourism revenues of at least 18 bln euros
ECONOMY

PM expects 2022 tourism revenues of at least 18 bln euros

Kikilias says tourism will be key for growth in 2023, too
ECONOMY

Kikilias says tourism will be key for growth in 2023, too

Tourism to support Greek economy in Q4, too
ECONOMY

Tourism to support Greek economy in Q4, too

Americans splash out on shopping in Greece
ECONOMY

Americans splash out on shopping in Greece

US tourists are big spenders in Greece
TOURISM

US tourists are big spenders in Greece