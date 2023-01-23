Kastoria promotes itself as a tourism destination in English too

The new logo for the promotion of Kastoria in Western Macedonia as a tourism destination for all seasons was presented last week, not only in Greek but also in English, at an event organized by the vice mayorship for culture and tourism of the local municipality

“For the first time, the Municipality of Kastoria acquires a strategic identity and a modern, imaginative logo, which will be the trademark of Kastoria as a tourist destination,” noted Kastoria Mayor Giannis Korentsidis, adding that “our region wants to invest in tourism, and has all the comparative advantages in this direction.”

Kastoria is known for its fur trade and its picturesque lake.