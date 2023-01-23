ECONOMY TOURISM

Kastoria promotes itself as a tourism destination in English too

Kastoria promotes itself as a tourism destination in English too

The new logo for the promotion of Kastoria in Western Macedonia as a tourism destination for all seasons was presented last week, not only in Greek but also in English, at an event organized by the vice mayorship for culture and tourism of the local municipality

kastoria-promotes-itself-as-a-tourism-destination-in-english-too0

“For the first time, the Municipality of Kastoria acquires a strategic identity and a modern, imaginative logo, which will be the trademark of Kastoria as a tourist destination,” noted Kastoria Mayor Giannis Korentsidis, adding that “our region wants to invest in tourism, and has all the comparative advantages in this direction.”

Kastoria is known for its fur trade and its picturesque lake.

Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek-Australians greet Melbourne GNTO office
DIASPORA

Greek-Australians greet Melbourne GNTO office

GNTO director meets Man Utd officials
ECONOMY

GNTO director meets Man Utd officials

Kikilias: Greece eager to host Chinese tourists again
ECONOMY

Kikilias: Greece eager to host Chinese tourists again

GNTO to open office in Melbourne
ECONOMY

GNTO to open office in Melbourne

Greece is the top choice for many Europeans
TOURISM

Greece is the top choice for many Europeans

Cyprus had over 3.2 mln visitors in ’22
TOURISM

Cyprus had over 3.2 mln visitors in ’22