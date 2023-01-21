ECONOMY

GNTO to open office in Melbourne

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias announced on Thursday that a Tourism Ministry bill to be tabled in Parliament soon foresees the opening of a Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) office in Melbourne, a strategic move that will significantly contribute to attracting tourists from Australia.

“It is very important for us to add more markets, a greater potential for the country, in order to have travelers and tourists all year round,” he said in an interview with Open TV.

Kikilias noted that regional airports had received a record 31 million arrivals in 2022, proving that the strategy for better tourism throughout Greece has been successful.

He also added that tourism had been a key source of funds for the city of Athens in 2022, boosting the incomes of individuals and turnover in restaurants, cafes, museums and commerce.

