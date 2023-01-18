ECONOMY TOURISM

Greece is the top choice for many Europeans

Signs are growing that Greece is strengthening its position among the world’s leading tourism destinations, as traditional markets such as Britain and Austria are showing high demand for this country once again this year.

A Reisekompass survey in Austria has revealed that Greece is by far the destination Austrians wish to visit the most this summer. It follows a 13.94% rise in Austrian tourists who visited Greece last year compared to 2019.

Furthermore, the Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) showed in a recent report that Greece is among the top five destinations for Britons in 2023, behind Spain, the US, France and Italy. 

Tourism

