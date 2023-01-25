ECONOMY AIR TRAVEL

Strike set to affect flights in Cyprus

Strike set to affect flights in Cyprus

Cyprus is bracing for a national three-hour strike on Thursday, between 12 noon and 3 p.m., which is expected to affect most aspects of public life in the republic including transport and air traffic.

In light of the industrial action, the island’s Department of Civil Aviation at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works announced on Tuesday that it is taking all necessary measures to minimize the inconvenience to the traveling public while always respecting workers’ rights.

It also encourages passengers to contact the affected airlines and/or the airport operator before arriving at the airport for a scheduled departure or arrival in order to be informed of any rescheduling or change in flight times, in order to avoid inconvenience.

The strike is called by all major unions in Cyprus with the main demand being the preservation of the automatic mechanism of salary adjustment (ATA).

Notably, Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou has approved an unusual request from organized teachers, who called on the government to change the time for certain school exams on Thursday so that unionized educators could participate in the strike and the rallies scheduled. 

Cyprus Travel Strike

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Power cuts are averted in Cyprus
ENERGY

Power cuts are averted in Cyprus

Cypriot fund to buy local Starbucks
BUSINESS

Cypriot fund to buy local Starbucks

Wargaming to hold stake in Hellenic
BUSINESS

Wargaming to hold stake in Hellenic

Cyprus central banker calls for vigilance
CYPRUS

Cyprus central banker calls for vigilance

Cyprus protests portrayal as safe haven for Russian money
ECONOMY

Cyprus protests portrayal as safe haven for Russian money

Free e-vehicle charging points in Nicosia
CYPRUS

Free e-vehicle charging points in Nicosia