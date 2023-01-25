Strike set to affect flights in Cyprus

Cyprus is bracing for a national three-hour strike on Thursday, between 12 noon and 3 p.m., which is expected to affect most aspects of public life in the republic including transport and air traffic.

In light of the industrial action, the island’s Department of Civil Aviation at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works announced on Tuesday that it is taking all necessary measures to minimize the inconvenience to the traveling public while always respecting workers’ rights.

It also encourages passengers to contact the affected airlines and/or the airport operator before arriving at the airport for a scheduled departure or arrival in order to be informed of any rescheduling or change in flight times, in order to avoid inconvenience.

The strike is called by all major unions in Cyprus with the main demand being the preservation of the automatic mechanism of salary adjustment (ATA).

Notably, Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou has approved an unusual request from organized teachers, who called on the government to change the time for certain school exams on Thursday so that unionized educators could participate in the strike and the rallies scheduled.