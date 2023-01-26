GNTO: Greece to become top wellness destination

Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) President Angela Gerekou on Tuesday commented that “Greece meets all the requirements for becoming a top destination for health and wellness and to attract the relevant investments while the region of Attica… can become a global hub for medical tourism throughout the year.”

Addressing the Global Wellness Economy Forum titled “From Opportunity to a Successful Development – The Greek Case,” organized by the Elitour NGO, Gerekou noted the importance of wellness and health tourism, which constitute one of the fastest-growing segments of the global tourism sector, and expressed her certainty that “the international community will vote for Greece in health tourism also.”