Greek tourism takings likely to match those of 2022

Greek tourism authorities and businesses are expressing reserved optimism regarding the sector’s course in 2023.

This optimism is based both on the first indications from bookings for this season and the number of seats to Greece planned by the airline companies.

The baseline scenario for travel receipts in the current fiscal year, which is reportedly being embraced by both the government and the industry’s private sector representatives, sees them staying at the same level as in 2022.

According to the figures so far for the first 11 months of 2022 and projections for December, revenues are expected to have been in the range of 17.5-18 billion euros, which is marginally below the record €18.2 billion in 2019.

The Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE) is also optimistic about the Greek economy in general, citing strong demand, and not just for tourism activity.

Specifically, INSETE’s estimate for GDP growth in 2023 is 3% – a rate at least 50% higher than the forecasts of the government and the European Commission, as well as many foreign experts about Greece.

The INSETE forecast for growth in 2024 is 3.2%.