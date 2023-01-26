Greek budget bettered its target last year

The Greek state budget recorded a deficit of 11.656 billion euros in 2022, below a budget target for a shortfall of €13.4 billion and a deficit of €14.872 billion in 2021, the Finance Ministry said in a report on Wednesday.

The state budget’s primary results showed a deficit of €6.652 billion, below a budget target for a shortfall of €8.506 billion and a primary deficit of €10.327 billion in 2021.

Net revenue amounted to €59.623 billion in 2022, 0.4% below the budget target, while regular budget revenue was €65.775 billion, 0.1% below the target.

Tax revenue was €55.217 billion, 0.1% above the target, with VAT revenues €116 million over target, special consumption tax revenue €89 million below the target, property taxes €165 million above the target and income tax revenue €331 million above target.

Social contribution revenue was €56 million, €1 million above the target, transfers totaled €6.357 billion, €548 million below the target, sales of goods and services totaled €833 million, €51 million above target, while revenue from sales of fixed assets totaled €12 million, €1 million below target.

Tax returns totaled €6.153 billion, €159 million above target.

Public Investment Program revenue amounted to €3.581 billion, €878 million below target.

Budget spending totaled €71.28 billion, 2.7% below targets but up by €1.53 billion from 2021.