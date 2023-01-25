ATHEX: Index stays put following balanced day

Unfazed by political developments in Parliament, the Greek stock market held its ground on Wednesday after its benchmark temporarily climbed above 1,000 points again. Traders engaged selectively in some profit taking while many investors are expecting the issue of corporate results that begins on Thursday, as well as Friday’s credit rating report on Greece by Fitch.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 993.86 points, shedding less than 0.01% from Tuesday’s 993.91 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.35% to end at 2,398.21 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.03%.

The banks index dropped 1.04%, with Alpha falling 1.91%, National losing 1.56% and Eurobank easing 1.20%, while Piraeus advanced 2.08%.

Titan Cement soared 6.66%, Aegean rose 2.53% and Helleniq Energy grew 2.24%, as ElvalHalcor lost 2.16%, Sarantis gave up 2.05% and Viohalco decreased 2.02%.

In total 43 stocks collected gains, 57 reported losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 80.8 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €92.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.01% to 95.70 points.